Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Cut Dexcom (DXCM) Stake; Horizon Investment Services Has Upped Gray Television (GTN) Stake By $337,575

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased Gray Television Inc (GTN) stake by 92.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horizon Investment Services Llc acquired 16,075 shares as Gray Television Inc (GTN)’s stock rose 10.74%. The Horizon Investment Services Llc holds 33,515 shares with $716,000 value, up from 17,440 last quarter. Gray Television Inc now has $1.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.36. About 449,457 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased Dexcom Inc (DXCM) stake by 18.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 3,187 shares as Dexcom Inc (DXCM)’s stock declined 18.49%. The Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 13,852 shares with $1.65M value, down from 17,039 last quarter. Dexcom Inc now has $13.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $146.56. About 264,357 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Llc holds 0.01% or 80,400 shares. 144,346 are held by First Limited Partnership. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Yorktown Management And invested in 18,100 shares or 0.13% of the stock. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.02% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). United Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Lsv Asset reported 11,200 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 13,100 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group Inc invested in 74,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Loomis Sayles & Co Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 890,931 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 10,961 shares. Argent Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.17% or 223,385 shares in its portfolio. 49,395 are owned by Lpl Fincl Lc.

Among 3 analysts covering Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gray Television had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Barrington. Noble Financial maintained Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Friday, March 1.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gray Announces New Management Roles for Tim Coles and Kathy Silk – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dexcom had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained the shares of DXCM in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Monday, February 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of DXCM in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co reported 6 shares stake. Products Prtnrs Llc accumulated 136,900 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 27,076 shares. 110,329 are owned by Susquehanna Intl Gp Limited Liability Partnership. First Republic Management holds 2,993 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,000 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp. Point72 Asset LP invested in 169,082 shares. Assetmark Incorporated reported 129 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust stated it has 158 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Timessquare Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.22% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 4,993 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Company holds 485,297 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 0.04% or 174,827 shares. Fiduciary stated it has 3,666 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock has 0.03% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased Applied Matls (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 8,490 shares to 196,364 valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vertex Pharm (NASDAQ:VRTX) stake by 2,222 shares and now owns 494,734 shares. Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) was raised too.