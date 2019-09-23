Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Continues to Hold Holding in Paylocity Holdi (PCTY); Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Lowered Its Position as Shares Rose

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Paylocity Holdi (PCTY) by 209.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 3,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 5,056 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $474,000, up from 1,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Paylocity Holdi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $98.83. About 739,650 shares traded or 70.78% up from the average. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc. Plc (MDT) by 88.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 308,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 39,106 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81 million, down from 347,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Medtronic Inc. Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $111.18. About 7.40 million shares traded or 63.55% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $16.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 124,793 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $203.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39 million shares

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 21.71 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera has invested 0% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cambridge Inv reported 98,566 shares. Violich Capital owns 0.33% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 13,865 shares. 4,870 are owned by Williams Jones And Associates Limited Liability Company. The Michigan-based Exchange Cap Management has invested 1.09% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Illinois-based New England Research And Mgmt has invested 0.52% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Aristotle Mgmt Llc accumulated 4.85M shares or 2.64% of the stock. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Estabrook Cap has 145,722 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hikari Power Limited holds 0.8% or 76,700 shares in its portfolio. Headinvest Ltd Liability Co reported 46,490 shares. Aspen Inv Mgmt Incorporated owns 7,617 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Grp One Trading Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 512,799 shares. The Alabama-based Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.28% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks reported 146,926 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Hrt Financial Limited has 16,911 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Llc invested in 0.02% or 9,883 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Co has 2,479 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 15,454 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). New York-based Catalyst Cap Advisors Ltd has invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Hanlon Investment Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd reported 44,159 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 14,587 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 32,185 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 93,238 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Financial Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Envestnet Asset Management owns 25,111 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

