Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Continues to Hold Holding in Exelon (EXC); Cumberland Advisors Boosted Its Stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by $379,500

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 8,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.14 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.77. About 6.75 million shares traded or 34.34% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ITS THREE MILE ISLAND (TMI) AND DRESDEN NUCLEAR PLANTS DID NOT CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 23/03/2018 – EXELON ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM WINTER RE; 21/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES CLINTON REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.81. About 42.43 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 30.56% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 15/05/2018 – SABA ADDED CHK, SN, NE IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Shelley Moo: Capito, Others Urge Farm Bill Support for Chesapeake Bay Farmers; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Taylor: Rep. Taylor Defends Chesapeake Bay Funding in Spending Bill; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms All Ratings on Outstanding Chesapeake Funding II LLC Series; Outlooks Stable; 09/04/2018 – Enviva Partners, LP Provides Update on Previously Reported Incident at Chesapeake Terminal; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SPECIFIC QUARTERLY TIMING OF SHIPMENTS MAY BE AFFECTED DUE TO CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT; 27/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exelon Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Takeaways From New York’s Ambitious Climate Change Plan – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exelon Has Hit The Regulatory Jackpot – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Turns Bullish On Exelon, Cites Legislative Tailwinds For Nuclear Energy – Benzinga” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transunion by 6,714 shares to 17,855 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) by 15,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,815 shares, and cut its stake in Xylem Inc/Ny (NYSE:XYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,589 shares. Of Vermont holds 5,687 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pnc Ser Group Inc Inc holds 423,006 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. West Family Incorporated has invested 0.23% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Philadelphia Tru Communication holds 6,970 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Electron Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 14.96% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Covington Cap Mgmt has 262 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt has invested 1% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 34,892 were reported by Bokf Na. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings owns 815,044 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Investors owns 865,352 shares. Nomura Inc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Mariner Limited Co invested 0.13% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Hanseatic Management Services accumulated 3,417 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Focus On Energy: Chesapeake Making Progress; More Room To Go – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Risk/Reward Ratio Sets up a Perfect Trade Opportunity for CHK Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on October 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chesapeake Energy: Q1 2019 Setting The Stage For Prosperous Returns – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chesapeake Energy: I’ll Buy Below $2 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Gulfport, Antero, Cabot Oil, Chesapeake Energy and Montage Resources – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.