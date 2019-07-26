Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Boosted By $370,944 Its Progressive Cp (PGR) Stake; Hood River Capital Management Trimmed Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) Holding By $14.66 Million

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) stake by 31.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 123,214 shares as Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR)’s stock rose 46.01%. The Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 274,157 shares with $32.64 million value, down from 397,371 last quarter. Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel now has $5.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $146.64. About 314,433 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased Progressive Cp (PGR) stake by 4.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado acquired 5,152 shares as Progressive Cp (PGR)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 112,870 shares with $8.14 million value, up from 107,718 last quarter. Progressive Cp now has $47.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $81.41. About 353,821 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN

Among 9 analysts covering CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. CyberArk had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho initiated CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 15. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, February 15 with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained the shares of CYBR in report on Friday, March 22 with “Outperform” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of CYBR in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) on Friday, April 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $13200 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 15 by Mizuho.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40M for 146.64 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased Select Medical Holdings Corp (NYSE:SEM) stake by 498,697 shares to 1.98 million valued at $27.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR) stake by 148,661 shares and now owns 755,513 shares. Lhc Group Llc (NASDAQ:LHCG) was raised too.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) stake by 15,898 shares to 69,815 valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jones Lang La (NYSE:JLL) stake by 26,355 shares and now owns 122,599 shares. Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Progressive had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was initiated by Janney Capital with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Thursday, February 28. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $73 target. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of PGR in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, May 17.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.16 million activity. Snyder Barbara R also bought $19,663 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $1.20 million was sold by Charney M Jeffrey.

