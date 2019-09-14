Pub Storage (PSA) Shareholder Honeywell International Has Cut Its Position by $746,130 as Market Value Rose; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stake Has Increased by Aurelius Capital Management Lp

Aurelius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp bought 136,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 662,839 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89 million, up from 525,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 527,434 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Pub Storage (PSA) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 3,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 34,561 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.23 million, down from 37,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Pub Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $243.45. About 1.13 million shares traded or 35.30% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 174,742 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 21,557 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% or 14,165 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.16% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 2.49M shares. Moreover, Kahn Brothers Group Incorporated De has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.1% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 12,100 were reported by Amp Capital Invsts Limited. Brinker Capital accumulated 10,664 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Weiss Multi holds 0.22% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 200,000 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 9,579 shares. 441,274 are held by Hsbc Public Limited Liability Com. Riverhead Cap Lc reported 0.19% stake. Schroder Mngmt Group invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Federated Invsts Pa reported 1,415 shares. Jefferies Gp Lc holds 0.01% or 16,542 shares.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83B and $45.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 720,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.40 million for 22.21 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

