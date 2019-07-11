Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Valuation Rose While Scopia Capital Management LP Lifted Stake; Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Stake Increased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 16,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 118,233 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64 million, up from 101,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 22.97M shares traded or 63.93% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 15/04/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 47KM SW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 21/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 3/21/2018, 10:30 AM; 09/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/9/2018, 7:45 PM; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Investors Set Sights on Cancer Showdown Next Week

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28 million, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 241,493 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 37.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 01/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers: Otezla Divestiture Highlights Compelling Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merck Makes Bold Acquisition, Which If It Succeeds Could End Up Paying Off – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers, Genentech settle Tecentriq suit – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers Seek Direction on Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co holds 0.09% or 114,938 shares. Community Bankshares Na has invested 0.41% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus stated it has 160,163 shares. Shufro Rose Com Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.26% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 278,280 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group holds 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 3,542 shares. Moreover, Washington Capital Incorporated has 2.12% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 39,190 shares. Southeast Asset Inc has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,220 shares. Aviance Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 55 shares. Curbstone Fin invested in 14,392 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Comm Limited Liability Corporation holds 224,100 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hudock Limited Com reported 11,198 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Lc accumulated 4,081 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Co reported 200,189 shares. E&G LP has invested 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,105 shares to 27,215 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 30,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,633 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 1.08M shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $105.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Y Mabs Therapeutics Inc by 667,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 920,282 shares, and cut its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (NASDAQ:PRTA).

More notable recent PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Update in Lawsuit for Investors in NASDAQ:PTCT shares against PTC Therapeutics, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on December 12, 2017 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Therapeutics Announces Strategic Gene Therapy Licensing Agreement with Odylia Therapeutics – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 459 shares. Moreover, Tekla Mgmt Llc has 0.1% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 68,652 shares. Amalgamated State Bank owns 7,522 shares. 20,109 are held by Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Com. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership owns 32,294 shares. Citigroup reported 283,073 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sectoral Asset Mgmt Inc reported 463,137 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.09 million shares. Frontier Mgmt owns 370,183 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 301,704 shares. Opaleye Mgmt holds 213,800 shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 29 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 151,805 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 681,348 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 118,301 shares or 0.02% of the stock.