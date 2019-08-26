Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Stake Increased by Opaleye Management Inc; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Raised Its Position

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 23,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 213,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 118,977 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 01/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MK&A BOUGHT BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT CLAUDIA; 09/05/2018 – MK&A Acquired by Former PTC Therapeutics President Cláudia Hirawat; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 9,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,809 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 19,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $206.64. About 14.96M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 15/05/2018 – Apple Futures Surge as China’s Freeze Spurs Record Turnover; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 20/03/2018 – TECHNOGYM Becomes First Fitness Equipment Manufacturer to Release Apple GymKit; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Bloomberg obsessed with Google’s Pixel, Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain–but not Google’s Pixel Supply Chain; 01/05/2018 – AAPL: Apple CEO Tim Cook calls health care a “major strategic thrust for us.” – ! $AAPL; 10/05/2018 – Apple to Invest C$13M and Provide Technical Support for Elysis Ventur; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS HAS NOT, TO DATE, BEEN ABLE TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE REPORTED 7 INCIDENTS WERE CONNECTED TO SPECIFIC CONFLICT MINERALS INCLUDED IN CO’S PRODUCTS; 29/05/2018 – Voip-Pal Files a Second Lawsuit Against Apple for Infringement of Four New Patents

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zymeworks Inc by 50,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $890,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35M and $165.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 2 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 8,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,940 shares, and cut its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX).

