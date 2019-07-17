Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Shares Rose While Opaleye Management Has Lifted Position by $880,600; As Norfolk Southern Com (NSC) Stock Rose, American National Bank Raised Position

American National Bank increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NSC) by 371.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 5,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,498 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 1,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $206.46. About 1.36M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 23,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 213,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $42.99. About 220,681 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 37.15% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 04/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics and CHDI Foundation Announce a Collaboration on a Small-Molecule Therapeutic for Huntington’s Disease; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 19/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Since January 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zymeworks Inc by 50,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $890,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 340,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Point Prns Ltd has 6.76% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 1.81M shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 41,522 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Vanguard has 0.01% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 0.01% or 237,611 shares. Trexquant LP holds 7,909 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Franklin Resources owns 3.74M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 3.52M shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 242,628 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Carroll Fincl Associate invested in 0% or 75 shares. 138,464 were accumulated by Alps Advsr. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 3,122 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 151,805 shares.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 5,703 shares to 33,252 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp Common (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,551 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Barclays Cap Conv Etf (CWB).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. The insider Wheeler Michael Joseph sold 4,761 shares worth $858,097.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Inc invested in 0.07% or 99,687 shares. Cibc accumulated 0.07% or 44,843 shares. Van Eck Assoc stated it has 3,647 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 19,146 are owned by Delta Capital Mngmt Llc. Independent Investors Inc accumulated 1.29% or 17,700 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Llc owns 10,305 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Hwg Holdings LP accumulated 180 shares. Scopus Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 22,726 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Peoples Financial Svcs invested in 0.74% or 7,725 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.49% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Focused Wealth Management, New York-based fund reported 1,447 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 60,582 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kwmg Limited Liability Co accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock.