Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Shareholder Scopia Capital Management LP Lifted Its Stake by $17.73 Million as Valuation Rose; Provident Investment Management Has Lowered Stake in Waters (WAT) as Stock Value Declined

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 1,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 8,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.52. About 298,926 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on; 27/03/2018 – GERMANY GRANTS NORD STREAM 2 BUILDING APPROVAL IN HOME WATERS; 09/04/2018 – Citla Energy Wins Fourth Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Contract in Mexican Shallow Waters; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.10-EPS $8.30; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, HAD SEEN $8.00-$8.25; 05/04/2018 – Perrier® Introduces Peach, the Latest Flavor Addition to its Growing Portfolio of Flavored Carbonated Mineral Waters; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 5% FOR QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – Black lawmakers are impatient with tech’s lack of diversity and are threatening regulation to force the issue Congresswoman Maxine Waters said, “I’m not urging, I’m not encouraging, I’m about to hit some people across the head with a hammer; 27/05/2018 – CHINA OPPOSES ‘U.S. PROVOCATION’ IN TERRITORIAL WATERS: XINHUA

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.62. About 326,949 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 37.15% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) or 25,000 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 70 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). 307,100 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas. Great Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6.76% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 1.81 million shares. 62,100 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Tekla Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 68,652 shares. Botty Limited stated it has 2,000 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 614,027 shares stake. Moore Capital Mngmt LP invested 0.12% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). The South Dakota-based South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.05% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 26 shares. Us Bancshares De owns 3,115 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 110,066 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

More notable recent PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pfizer’s DMD Gene Therapy Shows Severe Side Effects in Study – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Translarnaâ„¢ (ataluren) is the First Therapy Approved in Brazil for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy – PRNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PTC Therapeutics Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GS, GBT, PTCT – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $1.88 million activity. 83 shares valued at $2,884 were sold by Souza Marcio on Monday, January 7. Almstead Neil Gregory sold $22,692 worth of stock. $10,321 worth of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) shares were sold by Utter Christine Marie. 2,512 shares were sold by Peltz Stuart Walter, worth $87,292 on Monday, January 7.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Y Mabs Therapeutics Inc by 667,284 shares to 920,282 shares, valued at $24.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 443,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.21M shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.88 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider Kelly Terrence P sold $304,423. Harrington Michael C sold $5.26M worth of stock or 22,400 shares. Kim Francis sold 913 shares worth $206,694. $2.33 million worth of stock was sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F on Tuesday, February 12. Rae Elizabeth B had sold 10,800 shares worth $2.51M. On Monday, January 28 the insider King Ian sold $5.25M.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $143.63 million for 26.01 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 127,953 shares to 395,020 shares, valued at $18.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 74,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 638,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).