Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Shareholder Opaleye Management Raised Its Holding by $880,600 as Valuation Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Increased Position

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 23,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 213,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $43.59. About 177,934 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW & CO., L.P REPORTS A 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 4,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 110,192 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24 million, up from 105,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $139.66. About 3.71 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 2,500 shares to 4,793 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,800 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics Inc by 200,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 1.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 960,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zymeworks Inc.

