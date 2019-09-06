Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Shareholder Great Point Partners Upped Position by $21.80 Million as Share Price Rose; Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Stock Declined While Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Cut Its Stake

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 48.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 589,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.29M, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $42.53. About 251,966 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT; 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The institutional investor held 260,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 1.54M shares traded or 63.33% up from the average. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 05/04/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%; 22/03/2018 – Total Retail: A Commitment to Core Brand Values Helps Aerie Prosper; 07/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 14; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Submits New Drug Application To U.S. Food And Drug Administration For RoclatanTM (netarsudil/latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution) 0.02%/0.005%; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AERI); 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 21/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc Reg (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 42,093 shares to 127,093 shares, valued at $9.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 136,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 616,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Public Ltd Co reported 17,739 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Altrinsic Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.21% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Moreover, Art Advsrs Ltd has 0.03% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 11,975 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 8,470 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.02% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 1.73 million shares. Foresite Management Ii Ltd Liability holds 1.67M shares or 35.87% of its portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 5,391 shares. Orbimed Advisors Limited has 0.04% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Charles Schwab Investment Management accumulated 218,245 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). 65,000 were accumulated by Atika Management Limited Company. 37,837 are owned by Cwm Lc. Citigroup Inc reported 6,260 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 15,200 shares.

Analysts await Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.86 earnings per share, up 50.29% or $0.87 from last year’s $-1.73 per share. After $-0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Gp has 32,804 shares. Citadel Ltd Com invested in 0.04% or 2.09 million shares. New York-based Orbimed Lc has invested 0.89% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Sphera Funds Mgmt holds 0.76% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) or 220,500 shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us invested in 0.01% or 17,325 shares. 64,863 are held by Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Company. 669,778 were reported by Northern Trust Corporation. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 45,700 shares. Third Security Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.77% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Smith Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 110,066 shares. Ameritas Prns reported 4,242 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 18,100 shares. Nomura Holding, Japan-based fund reported 23,985 shares.

