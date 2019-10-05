Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Share Price Rose While Opaleye Management Has Upped by $553,872 Its Position; Copart (CPRT) Holder Martingale Asset Management LP Has Boosted Position

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 9,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 81,938 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.13 million, up from 72,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $79.99. About 1.35 million shares traded or 1.51% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 12,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 226,388 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.19 million, up from 213,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 669,315 shares traded or 14.44% up from the average. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW & CO., L.P REPORTS A 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weis Mkts Inc Com (NYSE:WMK) by 21,008 shares to 46,704 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 25,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,491 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Bancorp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Cap Corporation has invested 0.19% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Moreover, Epoch Investment Inc has 0.03% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Force Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 2.66% or 11,999 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.05% or 37,544 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Csat Advisory LP has invested 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 145,913 were accumulated by Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt. Franklin Resources invested 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0.11% or 68,596 shares. Stephens Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 126,437 shares. 550 are held by Mufg Americas Corporation. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 15,440 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.05% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 6,588 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold PTCT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 53.17 million shares or 3.76% less from 55.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Inc has 0.01% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). D E Shaw Communications holds 0.05% or 837,222 shares. Swiss Bank reported 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding owns 390,337 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Atika Mgmt Limited Liability has 75,000 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Shell Asset holds 5,547 shares. Citadel Ltd Company reported 0.04% stake. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 267,728 shares stake. Orbimed Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 2.09M shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Spark Invest Limited Liability Corporation owns 270,800 shares. Axon Capital Ltd Partnership invested 20.31% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Opaleye Management Inc owns 226,388 shares or 3.1% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 48,273 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 2.65M shares or 0.62% of its portfolio.