Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Position Maintained by Scopia Capital Management Lp; As Wayfair (W) Valuation Declined, Holder Tiverton Asset Management Lowered by $2.07 Million Its Holding

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 82.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 14,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 17,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 713,477 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28 million, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.21% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 397,928 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW & CO., L.P REPORTS A 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 sales for $6.27 million activity. The insider Shah Niraj sold 14,000 shares worth $1.67M. Shares for $1.67M were sold by Conine Steven.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 19,664 shares to 33,275 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 11,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 461,600 shares to 4.62M shares, valued at $215.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 1.03M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.46M shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.

