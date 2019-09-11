Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Position Has Increased by Scopia Capital Management Lp; Inca Investments Has Decreased Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Holding as Share Price Rose

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 198,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The institutional investor held 948,697 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.22M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 505,513 shares traded or 107.48% up from the average. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $42.27. About 391,193 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MK&A BOUGHT BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT CLAUDIA; 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 04/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics and CHDI Foundation Announce a Collaboration on a Small-Molecule Therapeutic for Huntington’s Disease; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Y Mabs Therapeutics Inc by 667,284 shares to 920,282 shares, valued at $24.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 3.61 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.22M shares, and cut its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR).

