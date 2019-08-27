Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Market Value Rose While Scopia Capital Management LP Has Upped Position by $17.73 Million; Donald Smith & Company Upped Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Holding by $3.84 Million; Share Price Rose

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 6,289 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 09/05/2018 – MK&A BOUGHT BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT CLAUDIA; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 32.20M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10M, up from 30.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.09. About 319,227 shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 28/03/2018 – GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC GUY.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8 FROM C$7.5; 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS CEO SAYS ‘BIG IS NO LONGER BEAUTIFUL’ IN MINING; 11/04/2018 – CRU/CESCO-Gold Fields to make decision on Chile gold mine next year; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Have 50% Share in JV; 09/05/2018 – KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL) KOPY.ST – KRASNY PROJECT: VOSTOCHNY GOLD MINERALIZATION FURTHER EXTENDED ALONG STRIKE; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS COMMENTS ON GHANA TARKWA MINE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 Biggest Ghana Mining Union Plans Protests Over Gold Fields Jobs; 14/05/2018 – GOLDFIELDS MONEY LTD GMY.AX – GOLDFIELDS MONEY LAUNCHES NEW BANKING PLATFORM; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields: 1Q All-in Sustaining Costs Down 6%

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American National (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 157,402 shares to 140,822 shares, valued at $17.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 197,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,469 shares, and cut its stake in Mfa Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 2.37 million shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $208.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Y Mabs Therapeutics Inc by 667,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 920,282 shares, and cut its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Prns Llp holds 30,832 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 36,336 shares in its portfolio. 4.11M are held by Blackrock. D E Shaw Company stated it has 882,636 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 1.09 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.07% or 110,066 shares. 212,926 are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. 8,719 were accumulated by Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 2.50 million shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0% or 70 shares. Moore Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.12% stake. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 84,839 shares. Us Bank De owns 3,115 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp owns 34,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).