Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Market Valuation Rose While Tpg-Axon Management LP Lifted Its Position; As United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Stadium Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.96 Million

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $600.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 81,319 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 50,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 216,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73 million, up from 165,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.86. About 195,912 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Launches New Company with A- Rating from A.M. Best – Business Wire” on September 20, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share – Business Wire” published on February 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Previews Q1-2019 Catastrophe Losses – Business Wire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $216.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 16,881 shares to 73,736 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE) by 82,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $687,242 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by MARTZ BRAD, worth $22,155. Maroney Patrick bought $35,250 worth of stock. $12,860 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares were bought by Hogan Michael. 1,702 United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares with value of $19,964 were bought by DiFrancesco Paul F. Another trade for 580 shares valued at $9,193 was made by Menon Deepak on Wednesday, March 27. St John Scott also bought $50,216 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares.

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.48M for 23.13 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc reported 1.37 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus owns 6,543 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 30,724 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 32,058 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Great West Life Assurance Can has 28,844 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1,872 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). 5,015 are held by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.01% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 38,415 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 16,861 shares. Moreover, Next Financial Group has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 10 shares.