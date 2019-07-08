Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Market Valuation Rose While Scopia Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Holding; Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Valuation Declined While Bb Biotech Ag Has Upped Stake

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 30,355 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 37.15% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT)

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 23,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.61 million, up from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $84.67. About 112,715 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.07% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). First Trust Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). 365 were accumulated by Daiwa Secs. Axon Ltd Partnership has 165,800 shares. 1.09 million were accumulated by Deutsche National Bank Ag. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Alps Advsrs holds 0.04% or 138,464 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Endurant Cap Lp accumulated 16,903 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 55,657 shares. 9,834 are owned by First Republic Invest Management. Boston Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 27,375 shares. Moreover, Principal Fincl Grp has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 43,698 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Co has 48,554 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 538,001 shares.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 443,672 shares to 7.21M shares, valued at $217.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Y Mabs Therapeutics Inc by 667,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 920,282 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity. 2,512 PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) shares with value of $87,292 were sold by Peltz Stuart Walter. Shares for $10,321 were sold by Utter Christine Marie on Monday, January 7. SCHMERTZLER MICHAEL had bought 66,225 shares worth $2.00 million. Souza Marcio had sold 83 shares worth $2,884.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks has 26,467 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James Assoc Ltd Liability stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 50,867 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Co reported 50,024 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc has 27,640 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Inc holds 14,176 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Rech has invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Moore Mgmt LP invested in 54,213 shares or 0.15% of the stock. First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Legal General Public Llc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 51,580 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Stifel Fincl owns 3,833 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has 349 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma holds 121,584 shares.