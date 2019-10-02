Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Holder Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Lifted Position by $2.27 Million as Market Value Rose; As Oge Energy (OGE) Stock Price Rose, First Trust Advisors LP Has Upped by $23.45 Million Its Holding

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 50,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 216,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73 million, up from 165,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 1.27 million shares traded or 122.98% up from the average. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 19/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 558,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.29 million, up from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.26. About 754,980 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold OGE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 128.72 million shares or 2.60% less from 132.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone owns 0% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 685 shares. South Dakota-based South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.03% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Brighton Jones Llc accumulated 5,459 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has 12,762 shares. Rockland Tru invested 0.14% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 218,838 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Management Gru has invested 0.01% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Moneta Gru Investment Advisors Lc holds 10 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Com reported 1.03 million shares stake. The California-based Cetera Advisor Network Lc has invested 0.01% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0.65% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.03% or 650,100 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.08% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). 13,387 were reported by American Inv Svcs. Finemark Financial Bank And accumulated 0.02% or 8,880 shares.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $53.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 107,087 shares to 20,054 shares, valued at $550,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold PTCT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 53.17 million shares or 3.76% less from 55.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

