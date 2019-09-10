Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Holder Spark Investment Management Lifted Its Holding by $7.55 Million as Stock Rose; Clark Estates Continues to Hold Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 56.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 204,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 566,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.30M, up from 361,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.83. About 317,775 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 19/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW & CO., L.P REPORTS A 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 90.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 30,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 65,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.42 million, up from 34,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $214.17. About 27.31 million shares traded or 7.51% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple VP Greg Joswiak: This iPad is more powerful than most PC laptops and virtually every Chromebook. #AppleEDUchat; 17/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG PREVIOUSLY PAID APPLE $399 MLN TOWARD PATENT CLAIMS IN RETRIED CASE; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 14/03/2018 – Business Insider: France said it will sue Google and Apple for ‘abusive trade practices’; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Adds Apple, Cuts Aduro Bio: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 16/04/2018 – Apple’s Not-Hot HomePod Sounds a Familiar Tune: Fully Charged

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nci Building Sys Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 51,893 shares to 32,607 shares, valued at $200,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 159,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,600 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) or 2.09 million shares. Aqr Mngmt reported 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Us Bank De owns 3,115 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 31,522 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic owns 50,000 shares. Alps Advsr holds 138,464 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc LP owns 1,460 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 70 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Blackrock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 3,122 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Shanda Asset Ltd has 0.18% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 84,839 shares. Armistice Cap Lc holds 400,000 shares.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 57,000 shares to 52,600 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).