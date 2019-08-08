Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Holder Scopia Capital Management LP Lifted Holding by $17.73 Million as Shares Rose; As Boeing Company (BA) Share Value Declined, Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Increased Stake

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 797 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 14,588 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 13,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $6.17 during the last trading session, reaching $335.5. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s China Facility Will Complete Some 737 Jets; 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Communications Startup Myriota; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts as margins, sales grow; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years Amid Trade War Risk; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS NO FRESH TENDER PROCESS IN PLACE FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS, BOEING MOU REMAINS; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – CO, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO PURCHASE FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: No Iranian Jet Deliveries Due This Year

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28 million, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 323,790 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “COMAC pushes back C919 certification target – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing: Don’t Get Caught Up – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 115,934 are held by Fort Washington Invest Oh. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cap Fund Mgmt reported 0.09% stake. Acg Wealth reported 39,328 shares. King Wealth accumulated 2.4% or 20,105 shares. Royal London Asset Limited has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fort Point Cap Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 4,028 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Towercrest Capital invested in 1,231 shares. Senator Group Inc Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 550,000 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.45% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 221,376 shares. Chilton Invest Ltd Liability Company owns 229,115 shares. 33,799 are held by Redwood Invests Ltd Com. Ipswich Investment Mgmt accumulated 635 shares. Cambridge Advisors reported 2,353 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 443,672 shares to 7.21 million shares, valued at $217.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 1.14 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Y Mabs Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Limited Company has invested 0.05% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 58,150 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.41% or 274,712 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 68,003 shares. 26,057 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. 2.50 million are owned by State Street Corporation. 357,431 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. 365,674 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg. State Common Retirement Fund owns 45,700 shares. Pura Vida Invests Lc holds 1.05% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) or 84,338 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 12,062 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 283,073 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 48,554 shares in its portfolio. Armistice Lc holds 0.82% or 400,000 shares in its portfolio. 100,000 are owned by Moore Cap L P.