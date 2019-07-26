Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Holder Scopia Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Raised Stake in Danaher (DHR) by $31.63 Million as Share Value Rose

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 1242.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 239,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,892 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.18M, up from 19,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $142.19. About 903,279 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28 million, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.45. About 238,779 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 37.15% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 19/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Y Mabs Therapeutics Inc by 667,284 shares to 920,282 shares, valued at $24.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 443,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tekla Mgmt Limited has 0.1% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 68,652 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 8,019 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Retail Bank De invested in 3,115 shares. 137,551 were accumulated by Third Security Llc. Moore Capital Management Limited Partnership invested 0.12% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Kepos Limited Partnership invested in 32,294 shares. North Carolina-based Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 2.50 million shares. Numerixs Invest Tech owns 5,000 shares. Carroll Financial holds 0% or 75 shares in its portfolio. Opaleye Mngmt has invested 2.23% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Frontier Mngmt Com Limited Liability Corporation reported 370,183 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) or 614,027 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Sphera Funds Mgmt owns 0.76% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 220,500 shares.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 205,439 shares to 375,253 shares, valued at $15.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 37,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,430 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

