Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Holder Qs Investors Trimmed Position by $1.94 Million as Shares Rose; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Jd Capital Management Decreased Position by $6.25 Million

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 37.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc analyzed 52,474 shares as the company's stock rose 32.70% . The institutional investor held 87,276 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, down from 139,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500.

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc analyzed 625,000 shares as the company's stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. On Monday, August 12 CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 331,684 shares. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. $97,500 worth of stock was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

