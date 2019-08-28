Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Holder Opaleye Management Has Boosted Position by $880,600 as Share Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $363,825

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 23,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 213,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.24. About 158,262 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 09/05/2018 – MK&A Acquired by Former PTC Therapeutics President Cláudia Hirawat; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 04/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics and CHDI Foundation Announce a Collaboration on a Small-Molecule Therapeutic for Huntington’s Disease; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,550 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, down from 18,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $927.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $205.26. About 12.81M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – New York Post: China could beat Apple in race to develop foldable smartphone; 27/03/2018 – While Apple products still get prominent placement in university bookstores, Google’s low-cost Chromebooks have surged to over half of all computing devices shipped to schools; 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally; 17/05/2018 – Japan Display aims to double automotive sales to cut Apple dependence -exec; 01/05/2018 – Dealbook: Apple Plans to Give Investors Back $100 Billion: DealBook Briefing; 14/05/2018 – APPLE ISSUES UPDATE ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 19/04/2018 – Snore-Stopper and Silent Wake Up Prime Features of Brand New Sleep Cycle App for Apple Watch; 12/03/2018 – APPLE APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE – MARCH 12,; 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 07/05/2018 – Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc by 270,000 shares to 630,000 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 170,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.09M were accumulated by Partner Fund Mgmt Limited Partnership. Qs Investors Limited Company has 87,276 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has 212,926 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). 307,100 are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Services Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Shanda Asset Mgmt holds 0.18% or 30,332 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 26,057 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Com reported 0.07% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 158,751 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moore Mgmt LP invested 0.12% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Farallon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 700,000 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Nomura accumulated 23,985 shares. Amer International owns 32,804 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa holds 3.76% or 278,688 shares. Family Capital Tru Co reported 1.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Summit Strategies stated it has 0.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc owns 49,410 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Estabrook Cap Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 80,520 shares. Davis has 1.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,559 shares. American Century Cos has 13.35M shares for 2.57% of their portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6.38M shares. Leisure Mngmt invested 3.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kcm Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 275,345 shares stake. Raymond James Ser accumulated 2.55M shares or 2% of the stock. Choate Advsrs holds 1.22% or 108,660 shares in its portfolio. Albert D Mason Inc has 2,608 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson reported 12,588 shares. 116,154 are held by Norris Perne And French Llp Mi.