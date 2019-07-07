PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Both PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 36 9.82 N/A -3.52 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Volatility and Risk

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.92 beta, while its volatility is 92.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. Synthetic Biologics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 8.92% at a $48 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.9% and 22.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -2.01% -6.35% -7.67% -29.75% -93.82% 5.36%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.