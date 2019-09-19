PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

As Biotechnology companies, PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 41 8.12 N/A -3.52 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.95 N/A 5.29 1.06

Demonstrates PTC Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PTC Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Risk & Volatility

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.74 beta, while its volatility is 74.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. SIGA Technologies Inc. has a 0.31 beta and it is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.2 and has 10 Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a 13.64% upside potential and an average target price of $43.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.61% and 30.7%. About 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats PTC Therapeutics Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.