PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Both PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 38 10.49 N/A -3.52 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 6.26 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Risk and Volatility

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.74 beta, while its volatility is 74.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.2 beta which is 20.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.2. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.91% and an $48 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 227.10%. The data provided earlier shows that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.