PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 41 8.23 N/A -3.52 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3366.83 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Mustang Bio Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Mustang Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is $45.5, with potential upside of 16.76%. Mustang Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average target price and a 67.06% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Mustang Bio Inc. seems more appealing than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.61% and 7.1%. 0.3% are PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mustang Bio Inc. beats PTC Therapeutics Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.