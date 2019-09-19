PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Both PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 41 8.12 N/A -3.52 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.62 N/A -0.20 0.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.'s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.74 beta indicates that PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 74.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. MediWound Ltd.’s 0.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.2. Competitively, MediWound Ltd. has 4 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. MediWound Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.64% and an $43.67 consensus price target. MediWound Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $10.25 consensus price target and a 233.88% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, MediWound Ltd. is looking more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares and 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, MediWound Ltd. has 41.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 40.36% stronger performance while MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd. beats PTC Therapeutics Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.