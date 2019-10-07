PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

We are comparing PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 41 1.19 54.15M -3.52 0.00 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 35.82M -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Immutep Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Immutep Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 131,623,723.87% -47.7% -18.4% Immutep Limited 2,383,709,323.22% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Immutep Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 29.33% and an $45.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Immutep Limited are owned by institutional investors at 85.61% and 10.32% respectively. PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 40.36% stronger performance while Immutep Limited has -16.54% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats Immutep Limited.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.