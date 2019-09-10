PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

As Biotechnology businesses, PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 41 9.05 N/A -3.52 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 16 2.58 N/A -7.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Risk and Volatility

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.74 beta, while its volatility is 74.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.2. Competitively, Clovis Oncology Inc. has 4.4 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.96% upside potential and an average price target of $43.67. Meanwhile, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s average price target is $12, while its potential upside is 126.84%. Based on the data given earlier, Clovis Oncology Inc. is looking more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Clovis Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.