PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 40 9.63 N/A -3.52 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3%

Risk & Volatility

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.74 and it happens to be 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s 19.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. PTC Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 11.06% for PTC Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $48. Meanwhile, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $9, while its potential upside is 144.57%. The results provided earlier shows that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares and 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.