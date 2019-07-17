PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Both PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 37 9.58 N/A -3.52 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 25 665.17 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 11.65% and an $48 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.9% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares and 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics plc has 3.52% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69% Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.