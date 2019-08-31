PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Since PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 40 9.42 N/A -3.52 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Volatility and Risk

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.74 and its 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 93.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.93 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 19.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 19.7. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$48 is PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 7.70%. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 consensus target price and a 26.44% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares and 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.3% are PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PTC Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.