PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

As Biotechnology businesses, PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 43 1.21 54.15M -3.52 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 2 0.00 71.50M -1.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 126,904,148.11% -47.7% -18.4% Acasti Pharma Inc. 3,621,903,652.30% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 34.54% at a $45.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Acasti Pharma Inc. is $7.75, which is potential 310.05% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Acasti Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.61% and 4.02% respectively. About 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Acasti Pharma Inc. beats PTC Therapeutics Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.