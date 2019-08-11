PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Contrasting side by side

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 38 10.49 N/A -3.52 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.52 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights PTC Therapeutics Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and VIVUS Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.74 beta means PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 74.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. VIVUS Inc. on the other hand, has 1.79 beta which makes it 79.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. Its rival VIVUS Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 3.5 respectively. VIVUS Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and VIVUS Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.91% and an $48 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares and 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than VIVUS Inc.

Summary

VIVUS Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors PTC Therapeutics Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.