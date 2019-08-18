PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 39 10.05 N/A -3.52 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.76 N/A 2.29 72.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.74 beta, while its volatility is 74.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a 6.38% upside potential and a consensus target price of $48. Competitively the consensus target price of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $217.33, which is potential 17.51% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is looking more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats PTC Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.