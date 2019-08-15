PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Comparison side by side

Since PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 39 10.06 N/A -3.52 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 37 2207.81 N/A -5.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Recommendations

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

The consensus price target of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is $48, with potential upside of 6.27%. Competitively UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a consensus price target of $45.5, with potential upside of 43.08%. Based on the data shown earlier, UroGen Pharma Ltd. is looking more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PTC Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 85.61% and 75.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 40.36% stronger performance while UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.