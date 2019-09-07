PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Comparing side by side

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 40 8.95 N/A -3.52 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 42.96 N/A -6.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

A beta of 1.74 shows that PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 74.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand, has 2.13 beta which makes it 113.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are 11.8 and 11.6 respectively. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$43.67 is PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 3.04%. Competitively the consensus price target of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is $77, which is potential 72.03% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. seems more appealing than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

The shares of both PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.61% and 92.97% respectively. PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 1.6% are Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats PTC Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.