PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Contrasting side by side

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 40 9.42 N/A -3.52 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The Current Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.2. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 7.70% at a $48 average price target. On the other hand, Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 76.68% and its average price target is $20. The results provided earlier shows that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.61% and 58.9%. Insiders owned 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 40.36% stronger performance while Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.