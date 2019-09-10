PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 41 8.92 N/A -3.52 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Krystal Biotech Inc. which has a 33.3 Current Ratio and a 33.3 Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $43.67, while its potential upside is 3.46%. Krystal Biotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $53.5 average target price and a 16.23% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Krystal Biotech Inc. is looking more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.61% and 39.1%. PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech Inc. has 32.99% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats PTC Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.