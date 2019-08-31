PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 85.61% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has PTC Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.70% -18.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares PTC Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. N/A 40 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

$48 is the consensus price target of PTC Therapeutics Inc., with a potential upside of 7.70%. The potential upside of the competitors is 141.32%. Based on the results shown earlier, PTC Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.2. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Risk and Volatility

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.74 and its 74.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals are 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

PTC Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.