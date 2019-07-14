PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) Contrasting side by side

Both PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 37 9.57 N/A -3.52 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 8.52 N/A -3.89 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.92 beta. Competitively, Intrexon Corporation is 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Intrexon Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.6 respectively. Intrexon Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Intrexon Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $48, while its potential upside is 11.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Intrexon Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 89.9% and 75.4% respectively. 0.2% are PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Intrexon Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69% Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Intrexon Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Intrexon Corporation.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.