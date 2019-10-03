PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 42 1.20 54.15M -3.52 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 42 0.00 80.45M -1.07 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 129,980,796.93% -47.7% -18.4% FibroGen Inc. 193,296,492.07% -18.4% -10.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.74 beta indicates that PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 74.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. FibroGen Inc. has a 1.84 beta and it is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor FibroGen Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. FibroGen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 33.90% at a $45.5 consensus price target. FibroGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $65 consensus price target and a 79.41% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, FibroGen Inc. is looking more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares and 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, FibroGen Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors PTC Therapeutics Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.