PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 40 9.65 N/A -3.52 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 137.67 N/A -1.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Risk & Volatility

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.74 beta indicates that its volatility is 74.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Fate Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$48 is PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 5.08%. Fate Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.6 average target price and a 20.26% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Fate Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats PTC Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.