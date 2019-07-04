PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 36 10.02 N/A -3.52 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 54 2.81 N/A 0.73 62.31

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.92 beta. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. PTC Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

$48 is PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 6.71%. Competitively Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has an average price target of $69.5, with potential upside of 48.57%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. seems more appealing than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.9% and 85%. About 0.2% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.8% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 17.69% stronger performance while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -23.68% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats PTC Therapeutics Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.