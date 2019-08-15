PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 39 10.05 N/A -3.52 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.21 N/A -5.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Volatility & Risk

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.74 beta indicates that its volatility is 74.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Dermira Inc.’s 1.31 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dermira Inc. are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. Dermira Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a 6.38% upside potential and an average price target of $48. On the other hand, Dermira Inc.’s potential upside is 129.68% and its average price target is $18.88. The data provided earlier shows that Dermira Inc. appears more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.61% and 80.11% respectively. 0.3% are PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Dermira Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Dermira Inc.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Dermira Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.