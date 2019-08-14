PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Contrasting side by side

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 39 9.86 N/A -3.52 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $48, and a 8.43% upside potential. Competitively Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $18, with potential upside of 137.47%. The information presented earlier suggests that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than PTC Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.61% and 90.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.