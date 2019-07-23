PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Comparison side by side

Both PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 37 9.85 N/A -3.52 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Demonstrates PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.92 beta means PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 92.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 8.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. PTC Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $48, and a 8.62% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.9% and 4.2% respectively. About 0.2% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.