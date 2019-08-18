PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Comparison side by side

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 39 10.05 N/A -3.52 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 91 7.57 N/A 3.36 28.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.74 and it happens to be 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.2. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 12.6 and 10.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered PTC Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$48 is PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 6.38%. Meanwhile, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $88, while its potential downside is -10.92%. Based on the data delivered earlier, PTC Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares and 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors PTC Therapeutics Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.