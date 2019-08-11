PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 38 10.49 N/A -3.52 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 10.85 N/A -0.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Volatility and Risk

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.74 and it happens to be 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cerus Corporation’s beta is 1.6 which is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Cerus Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.91% and an $48 average price target. Meanwhile, Cerus Corporation’s average price target is $9, while its potential upside is 72.08%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cerus Corporation looks more robust than PTC Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 85.61% and 69.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cerus Corporation has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Cerus Corporation.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cerus Corporation.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.